49 people charged in connection to alleged NY drug ring

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Forty-nine people have been charged in connection to a sophisticated drug trafficking network allegedly run by the New York-based Bully Gang.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York, gang leaders sent members to Maine where they operated stash houses where drugs were stored and sold on a regular basis.

The gang allegedly distributed large quantities of crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl from New York to Maine from 2017 to 2020.

During the investigation over $380,000 in cash, more than 15 firearms, 6 kilograms of cocaine, 600 grams of fentanyl and four cars with concealed compartments were seized, Bangor Daily News reported.

According to court documents the drug money was used to buy jewelry, cars and other expensive items.