45 companies seek to open a cannabis dispensary in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Forty-five companies have purchased lottery tickets to open one of six new medical cannabis dispensaries in Rhode Island, according to the Department of Business Regulation.

If all applicants meet state requirements, six will be randomly selected to operate in different regions across the state, the Providence Journal reported.

Applicants were required to pay a $10,000 fee and submit detailed financial information and proof they have a physical site that complies with local zoning.

A dozen applicants applied to open a dispensary in the West Bay region that includes Cranston, East Greenwich, North Kingstown and Warwick.

The region with the highest odds of success includes West Warwick, Coventry, West Greenwich, Scituate and Foster. Only two applicants applied for this region.

Department of Business Regulation officials were unable to say when the lottery would be held.

The new dispensaries will not be able to grow their own product and will join three medical marijuana dispensaries operating in the state now.