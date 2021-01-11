4 wild horses fatally shot in Arizona; Suspect being sought

SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for fatal shootings of four wild horses in northern Arizona.

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest officials said officers responded to reports of dead horses on the Black Mesa Ranger District outside of the Heber Wild Horse Territory last Thursday.

Authorities said necropsies showed all four horses were shot to death.