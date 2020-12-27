4 teens arrested after tossing 19 bricks at cars, injuring 1

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police charged four Massachusetts teenagers with assault after an incident in which a 37-year-old man was severely injured by a flying brick in Worcester.

The four teens threw 19 bricks at moving cars in Worcester on Saturday, police said. The man who was severely injured had a brick go through his windshield and strike him in the face, police said.

Police charged two males, age 15 and 16, and two females, also age 15 and 16. They did not release the names of the teenagers, who are facing several charges including aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

The 16-year-old male was also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon after police said he was caught with brass knuckles, Masslive.com reported.