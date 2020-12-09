4% of multilingual learners achieve English proficiency

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Just 4% of multilingual learners in Rhode Island's public schools are achieving English language proficiency, according to test results released by the state Department of Education.

The 2020 ACCESS 2.0 test results released Tuesday were administered before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and measure the performance of English language learners for the past year.

State Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green called the results “devastating,” and in a statement said it reinforces “things that we already know," The Providence Journal reported.

The results show that equity gaps persist in Rhode Island, she said.

“These results are a clear reminder that there is more to be done to serve the needs of every student in every classroom in Rhode Island,” said Barbara Cottam, chair of the Rhode Island Board of Education.