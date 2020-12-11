4 injured when Florida teen pours gasoline on bonfire

POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — Four Florida teenagers were injured Thursday night when one of them poured gasoline on a bonfire, causing it to explode, officials said.

Officials said two boys and two girls were injured. Three of the teens were taken to Tampa General Hospital, while one was taken to Lakeland Regional Health hospital, Polk County Fire Rescue officials told news outlets.

Their conditions were not known.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the fire marshal's office are investigating.