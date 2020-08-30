4 hurt in fire pit explosion in wealthy Hamptons area of NY

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Four people suffered serious burns when a fire pit exploded in the wealthy Hamptons area of New York's Long Island, police said.

The explosion happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at a house in Bridgehampton, the Southampton Town Police Department said in a news release. A man and a woman were airlifted to the burn unit at Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said. Two other women were taken to another hospital for treatment.

A witness told the the East Hampton Star that the explosion occurred during an engagement party. Police and fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blast.