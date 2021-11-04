4 Oklahoma inmates appeal ruling permitting their executions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Attorneys for the next four Oklahoma inmates scheduled to be executed filed an appeal on Thursday of a federal judge's ruling allowing the executions to proceed.

The attorneys for Julius Jones, Wade Lay, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle filed their appeal with the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. They contend that U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot in Oklahoma City was wrong to conclude that their request for a preliminary injunction against their executions would fail on its merits.