3rd sailboat carrying migrants reaches southern Greek island Aug. 18, 2022 Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 7:09 a.m.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say another sailboat carrying dozens of migrants arrived Thursday at Kythera, the third in just under two days to make it to the southern island that is not on the usual route for asylum-seekers trying to reach the European Union.
Greece's coast guard said initial reports indicated the boat that landed on Kythera's western coast had about 70 people on board. Their nationalities and where they had set sail from were not immediately known.