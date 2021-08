NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — New London County has become the third in Connecticut to be designated as a high coronavirus transmission area by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC increased the county's designation from substantial to high on Tuesday, putting it at the same level as Hartford and New Haven counties. High transmission means there were 100 or more new virus cases per 100,000 residents, or a positive test rate of 10% or more, over a seven-day period.