315 Texas COVID-19 deaths reported as toll nears 44,000

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported 315 more deaths Thursday from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 as the state's pandemic death toll neared 44,000.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the state's COVID-19 death toll stood at 43,878 Thursday. The state's confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 5,903 to 2,671,442. An estimated 152,267 of those cases were active Thursday, officials said.

Of those active cases, 5,263 required hospitalization as of Thursday, the state’s most recent total made available. That was 245 fewer than Wednesday.

According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has fallen by 7,265.7 per day.