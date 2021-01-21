31 caregivers at Redmond hospital test positive for COVID-19

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — A hospital in Central Oregon is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak among workers.

The St. Charles Redmond hospital said late Wednesday that 31 people have tested positive, and the Deschutes County Health Services and the Oregon Health Authority are investigating, KTVZ-TV reported.

It’s unclear how the outbreak occurred. St. Charles Health System, Inc., is headquartered in Bend. They own and operate St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond.

Iman Simmons, St. Charles’ chief operating officer, said Wednesday evening that 10 of the 31 caregivers had received the first of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. She said some may have gotten the second dose, but could not confirm that.

She said the 31 people infected will be on paid furlough for two weeks, and that they must be symptom-free and test negative for the virus before returning to work.

New precautions are in place at the hospital, such as testing all caregivers and increasing air exchange. They are also limiting visitors.