3-year-old Minnesota girl gets parade on last day of chemo

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — A 3-year-old Minnesota girl who has been battling cancer for two-thirds of her life got to celebrate on her last day of chemotherapy — with the help of some fire trucks and dozens of decorated cars.

Family and friends couldn’t hold a party for Mabel Franks on Sunday because of social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19, so they held a parade in her Prior Lake cul-de-sac.

“We just felt we had to do something to let her know how proud we are and what a warrior and survivor she’s been,” said Joan Franks, Mabel’s grandmother.

Mabel smiled and waved from her father’s arms as fire trucks and dozens of cars rolled by.

Mabel had been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and her mother, Meagan Franks, said she's been receiving chemo since she was 14 months old said.

KARE-TV reported that much of her chemo came in the form of intravenous treatments, but her last treatment was a pill. Family members watched and cheered through video chat as she swallowed the medication.

“I’m just really grateful and we’ve had an amazing support system as you can see,” Meagan Franks said after the parade, as she wiped away tears. “It’s very emotional.”