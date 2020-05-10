3 wounded in shooting in northeast Mississippi, 1 in custody

WOODLAND, Miss. (AP) — Three people have been shot and wounded at a house in northeast Mississippi.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott told local news outlets that the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the rural northern reaches of the county.

The victims were taken to hospitals in West Point and Tupelo. At least two were seriously wounded.

Scott said deputies have someone in custory, but didn't release a name and said no charges had been filed. He promises a further update Monday. Online jail records for Clay County on Sunday showed no one in custody matching the description of the incident.