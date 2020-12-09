3 workers missing, 1 injured in collapse of Ohio power plant

Three workers were unaccounted for and one was taken to a hospital after a power plant that was being demolished in Ohio collapsed Wednesday.

It was not clear what caused the collapse at the Killen Generating Station, Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers said.

Rogers did not know the extent of the injuries of the person who was recovered from the debris. He said it is believed three workers were missing.

Emergency crews remained on the scene.

The coal-fired generating station opened in 1982 and was closed in May 2018.

No other information was available.