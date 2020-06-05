3 teen girls among 4 killed in crash involving stolen car

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three teenage girls were among four people killed in a crash during a police pursuit of a stolen car in Tampa, police said.

There were six people in the Nissan Altima when it crashed on Wednesday. The girls were ages 15, 16, and 17. An 18-year-old male passenger also died in the crash, police spokesman Eddy Durkin told news outlets.

A 20-year-old male passenger was treated and released from the hospital, Durkin said.

The 19-year-old driver was critically injured and will likely face criminal charges if he survives, Durkin said.

Police have not yet released his name, or the names of the passengers in the vehicle.

Officers spotted the stolen Altima about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday and tried to conduct a traffic stop, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The car sped away and crashed into a least one tree about two minutes later, police said. Officers pulled two people from the wreckage and rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

The girls and one male passenger died at the scene.

A preliminary review of the incident found the officers complied with the agency's pursuit policy, which is allowed when an officer “reasonably believes that someone in the pursued vehicle has committed or attempted to commit” any forcible felony or burglary of a structure or conveyance, Durkin told the newspaper.