3 people found dead in home north of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after three people were found dead Monday at a home north of Omaha.
The bodies were found in a home in the Ponca Hills area after someone called about a drug overdose at the home, Douglas County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tom Wheeler said.
Wheeler said autopsies of the three people have been ordered, The Omaha World-Herald reported
WOWT-TV reported the three victims were men and a woman who contacted authorities was being interviewed.
No other information was immediately available.
