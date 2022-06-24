3 more officers put on leave after man injured in police van June 24, 2022 Updated: June 24, 2022 12:26 p.m.
1 of9 In this photo taken from surveillance video, Richard Cox slides down the back of a police van while being transported after being detained by New Haven Police, June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. Officials in Connecticut said, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, that two New Haven officers have been placed on paid leave and three others were reassigned after Cox was seriously injured in the back of a police van. (New Haven Police via AP) HOGP/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 In this frame taken from police body camera video, Richard Cox is approached by New Haven police officers while being detained, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. Two officers have been placed on paid leave after Cox was seriously injured in the back of a police van and dragged around the police station before being taken to a hospital with signs of paralysis, authorities said. (New Haven Police via AP) HOGP/AP Show More Show Less
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Three additional police officers in Connecticut have been placed on paid leave after a man was seriously injured in the back of a police transport van when one of the officers said he braked to avoid an accident, New Haven authorities announced.
The man, Richard Cox, 36, was later dragged into a police holding cell before being taken to a hospital with signs of paralysis, authorities said. Two other New Haven Police officers were placed on paid leave Tuesday.