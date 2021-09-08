3 more Vermont inmates, 2 staff tested positive

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — Three more inmates and two more staff members at Vermont prisons have tested positive for COVID-19, bring the total to 15 cases among inmates and three among staff at four of the state's six correctional facilities, the Department of Corrections said.

One incarcerated person at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport and two at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans were found to be infected, the department said Tuesday. The two positive cases in staff were at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.