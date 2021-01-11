Sheriff: Criminal activity preceded killings of 3 men in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three men were shot and killed Sunday near a South Carolina apartment complex. Richland County deputies said.

Officers were called the area near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Interstate 26 in Columbia around 5:30 p.m., investigators said.

Two men were found dead from gunshots and a third man died from his wounds at the hospital, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The victims have not been identified.

The shooting appeared to happen during other criminal activity, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said at a news conference. His deputies released little other information on the shooting, including whether there is a suspect or exactly what led to the gunfire.