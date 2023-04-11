3 hurt in floor collapse in Savannah's 1899 US courthouse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Three construction workers were injured Tuesday when part of an upper floor collapsed inside Savannah's 124-year-old federal courthouse, which has been undergoing extensive renovations for more than a year.

All three workers were taken to a hospital, none of them with life-threatening injuries, after part of the courthouse's third floor gave way and the workers tumbled down to the floor below, said Savannah Fire Battalion Chief Wayne Ifill. Everyone else inside the building was accounted for and not injured, he said.