PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Three people have been apprehended and two additional people are being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a Maine man in Providence last month, police said Friday.

A teenager from Fall River, Massachusetts, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the Jan. 16 shooting, is suspected of being the gunman and faces murder and other charges, Providence police Maj. David Lapatin said.