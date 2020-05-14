3 dead including suspected shooter at home near Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. (AP) — Three people were found dead early Thursday in a shooting on the Olympic Peninsula near Sequim, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Siblings Samantha Faber, 34, and James Faber Jr., 32, were found dead along with Jacob M. Hunter, 25, an acquaintance of the Fabers who had been living at their home, The Peninsula Daily News reported.

The sheriff’s office said Hunter is suspected to be the shooter. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating with the State Patrol’s Crime Scene Response Team.

Deputies investigated a report of an assault in progress with gunshots being fired inside a residence at about 12:15 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Dispatchers were told that seven individuals — including the shooter — were in the residence at the time of the shooting, and that at least two people had been shot.

Police evacuated those uninjured to safety and tried to negotiate with the shooter, but when the shooter did not respond, officers entered the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Once inside, law enforcement officers discovered the three bodies.

Brian King, Chief Criminal Deputy with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, said a handgun was used in the shooting.