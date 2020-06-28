3 arrested in California couple's disappearance 3 years ago

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Three men have been arrested on suspicion of killing a Southern California couple who mysteriously vanished three years ago, authorities said.

The men were arrested Saturday for investigation of murdering Audrey Moran and Jonathan Reynoso, whose went missing in May 2017 without a trace, the Riverside County Sheriff's department said. At the time, Moran was 26 years old and Reynoso was 28.

At the time, Indio police who initially investigated the case told the Palm Springs Desert Sun their disappearance was “completely out of character" and that the young couple had a good relationship with each other and their families.

The sheriff's office said information obtained during the lengthy probe led to the arrests of Jesus Ruiz Jr., 41, of Stockton, Manuel Rios, 28, of Coachella and Abraham Fregoso, 32, of Indio. A department spokesman declined to say how investigators connected the suspects to the case or how they know Moran and Reynoso have been killed, citing the ongoing probe.