3 arrested in 2007 killing in south Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Police have arrested three people in a deadly shooting that happened more than a decade ago in southeast Alabama.

Three Dothan residents are being charged in the killing of Perry Griffin, 37, the Dothan Eagle reported. The suspects' names weren't released immediately, but authorities planned a news conference for Tuesday to discuss the case.

Griffin was shot to death outside Panhandle Converter Recycling on June 26, 2007. Two gunmen wearing what appeared to be Halloween-style masks confronted Griffin during an early morning robbery, police said, and he was shot to death after getting out of a company truck to close a gate.

One of the suspects had worked at the same company as the victim and another is currently in prison on an unrelated charge, the newspaper reported.