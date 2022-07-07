3 Arizona ballot measures filed, but abortion effort fails

PHOENIX (AP) — Signatures to qualify a ballot measure that would reverse or block Republican efforts to tighten election rules was one of three initiatives filed in Arizona Thursday, but backers of a last-minute effort to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution failed to collect enough signatures to make the November ballot.
The other two measures whose backers submitted signatures to the Secretary of State were efforts to protect residents from predatory bill collection and to ensure that those funding elections are publicly known.