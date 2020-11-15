3,923 new cases as COVID-19 continues its Oklahoma rampage

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The coronavirus continued its rampage through Oklahoma on Sunday with state health officials reporting an almost 10% increase in active cases.

That brought the total cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 to 27,807 since the pandemic first struck the state in early March, the State Department of Health reported.

The 3,923 new cases Sunday raised by almost 3% the total number of cases to more than 154,128. The true number of infections, though, is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Oklahoma COVID-19 hospitalizations are down by 48 beds to 1,199 cases, but 12 new COVID-19 deaths lifted the state’s coronavirus death toll to 1,528.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.