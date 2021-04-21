$3.8M grant aims to fill nurse educator gap

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sixty-four registered nurses in Mississippi will be eligible for graduate-level education through a $3.8 million grant form the Bower Foundation to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
The four-year grant aims to boost the number of nurse educators in Mississippi through a program called Building a Strong Future for Nursing in Mississippi. The grant covers full tuition and a stipend to registered nurses with associate degrees who will enter the medical school’s master of science in nursing program through a virtual platform, The Clarion Ledger reported.