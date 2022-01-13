29 charged in 6-state shoplifting ring that hit pharmacies Jan. 13, 2022 Updated: Jan. 13, 2022 4:50 p.m.
2 of6 This undated photo provided by Tulsa County Sheriff's Office shows Linda Been. State and federal authorities announced Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 that they arrested and charged more than two dozen people for taking part in a multistate shoplifting ring that made off with more than $10 million in stolen goods over the past few years. They allege that Been, whose name is listed in jail records as Linda Gann, would provide shoplifters with a detailed list of items to steal and pay for their expenses when they traveled out of state. (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — State and federal authorities announced Thursday that they arrested and charged more than two dozen people for taking part in a multistate shoplifting ring that made off with more than $10 million in stolen goods over the past few years, most of which was over-the-counter medications.
U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in Tulsa and Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced state and federal charges against 29 defendants. Johnson said 25 of those charged had been arrested and four others were still at large.