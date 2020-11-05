2020 Latest: Trump again seeks to stop the counting of votes

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close 2020 Latest: Trump again seeks to stop the counting of votes 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

With Joe Biden edging closer to unseating him from the White House, President Donald Trump says he wants to put a halt to vote counting.

The extraordinary statement by an incumbent president to voice support for ceasing the count of legally cast votes came in a Thursday morning tweet, saying only: “STOP THE COUNT!”

Elections are run by individual state, county and local governments. Trump’s public comments have no impact on the tallying of votes across the country.

So far, the vote count across the country has been conducted efficiently and without evidence of any misconduct, despite Trump’s public complaints.

Trump’s comments come as his campaign has filed legal action in several states to try to stop vote counting, claiming a lack of transparency. Still, Trump’s campaign has held out hope that continued counting in Arizona could overcome a Biden lead in the state.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

Democrat Joe Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing President Donald Trump’s path.

Read more:

— With another Florida loss, Democrats begin second guessing

— EXPLAINER: States still in play and what makes them that way

— Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

___

Find AP’s full election coverage at APNews.com/Election2020.