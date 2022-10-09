20 years later, Bali bombing survivors still battling trauma EDNA TARIGAN and ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press Oct. 9, 2022 Updated: Oct. 9, 2022 10:03 p.m.
1 of15 Bali bombing survivor Thiolina Marpaung poses for a photograph during an interview with The Associated Press in Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia, on Oct. 3, 2022. Marpaung was in a car with her colleagues on the Indonesian resort island of Bali in 2002 when a blast shook their vehicle from behind. Marpaung was temporarily blinded as shards of glass pierced her eyes. Marpaung still panics anytime she smells smoke, immediately recalling the bomb explosion that upended her life 20 years ago. Firdia Lisnawati/AP Show More Show Less
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thiolina Marpaung still panics anytime she smells smoke, immediately recalling the bomb explosion that upended her life 20 years ago.
Marpaung, now 48, was in a car with her colleagues on the Indonesian resort island of Bali in 2002 when the blast shook their vehicle from behind. Marpaung was temporarily blinded as shards of glass pierced her eyes. She remembers calling out for help and someone bringing her to the sidewalk, before an ambulance raced her to a hospital with other victims.
EDNA TARIGAN and ROD McGUIRK