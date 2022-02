SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A woman who owned a Louisiana tax preparation company has been sentenced to two years in prison for falsifying her own tax return by reporting less than 40% of her income in 2013.

Deborah Cooksey, 56, of Minden also was ordered at her sentencing Friday to pay nearly $550,000 restitution , U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown of Shreveport said in a news release.