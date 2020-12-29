2 workers injured in building collapse in Chicago suburb

WESTMONT, Ill. (AP) — Two workers were critically injured when a building under construction partially collapsed in a Chicago suburb, authorities said.

The building partially collapsed about 12:30 p.m. Monday in west suburban Westmont, leaving the two workers hospitalized with critical injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials with the Cook County village said.

No details about the collapse were released Monday and officials also did not release information about the injured workers.

The building collapse prompted the temporarily closure of a road along the collapse site, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Westmont officials said the U.S. Department of Labor would investigate the workplace incident.