2 surrender to face charges in boy's death; 3rd in custody

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two men have turned themselves in to face charges in a shooting that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy struck by a bullet on the porch of a west Philadelphia home a week ago.

Police said 30-year-old Michael Banks surrendered to authorities on Wednesday and 27-year-old Damar Jones surrendered to homicide detectives Thursday. Both face murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, evidence-tampering and firearms charges.

Zamar Jones, 7, was pronounced dead Monday of his injuries he sustained when gunfire broke out on the block on the night of Aug. 1. Prosecutors earlier announced attempted murder and other charges against another man in the case which were also later upgraded to include murder.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Jones. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that before surrendering, he said in a Facebook post that he only returned fire after being targeted by someone he didn't know, and that he was “hurt” and “sick" over the boy's death, in part because he has a young daughter.

A message was left Saturday for an attorney representing Banks.