2 stay held in robbery-killings during year-end Vegas events

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge characterized two California men as criminal predators and a danger to the public as she denied them the chance for release from jail while they face murder and other charges in a series of robberies and shootings that left two people dead during the New Year’s weekend.
“There’s no question these two defendants are a danger to the community,” Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia said after hearing three detectives testify about the arrests of Jesani Carter, 20, and Jordan Ruby, 18. Both remain held without bail at the Clark County jail.