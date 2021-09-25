2 public offices in Kosovo targeted as Serbia tensions soars

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A public building in Kosovo was set on fire and another was hit by grenades that did not explode in what government officials described Saturday as criminal acts related to ethnic Serbs protesting the decision to remove Serbian license plates from cars entering the country.
Serbian media quoted the head of the Zubin Potok fire department, Sasa Bozovic, as saying a fire that broke out overnight at the town's municipal building engulfed two offices. Bozovic did not identify the cause of the fire.