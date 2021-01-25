2 pedestrians killed in separate Milwaukee County crashes

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two pedestrians have died in separate crashes in Milwaukee County, including one in which the driver fled the scene.

A 36-year-old man was crossing a street in West Allis about 6 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by an SUV, according to police. The man died at the scene and the driver fled.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says it also responded to a pedestrian death Sunday on Milwaukee's west side. No details about the circumstances were released.

Autopsies are expected to be done Monday.