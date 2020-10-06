2 officers charged with misdemeanors stemming from protests

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Virginia police officers were indicted on misdemeanor charges stemming from actions during the civil unrest this summer, officials said.

Richmond police officers Mark Janowski and Christopher Brown were charged Monday with misdemeanor assault and battery, news outlets reported.

The Richmond Grand Jury initially deliberated on 18 indictments but moved forward on only two of the charges.

Details surrounding the charges weren't immediately released.

Janowski has been with the department since 2014 and Brown joined in 2015.

“These events are unfortunate,” said Chief Gerald Smith in the statement. “However, we must allow the legal process to work. The officers will be placed on administrative assignment until a verdict is reached.”

Protests began in May after the death of George Floyd.