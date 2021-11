BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — A Sauk County car crash that killed three people involved members of the senior class at Baraboo High School, according to authorities.

Sheriff Chip Meister on Monday identified the driver who died as 20-year-old Atreyu Ortiz, of rural Baraboo. Two 17-year-old passengers in the car were also killed when Ortiz lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree Friday.