2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Nebraska; total now 98

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the state in their daily briefing, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 98.

Of the two deaths reported Sunday, one was in Douglas County. No information was immediately available on the second death.

The state is also reporting more confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the number of confirmed cases in the state increased by more than 80 on Sunday to 8,315. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness or death. But for most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.