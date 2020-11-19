2 men charged in shooting death of 7-year-old Detroit girl

DETROIT (AP) — Two men face a first-degree murder charge and other counts in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 7-year-old Detroit girl last month, prosecutors said Thursday.

Emmett Williams Jr., 19, of Detroit and Christion Mitchell-Childress, 22, of Southfield were charged in the Oct. 28 death of Reginae Williams, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Authorities allege the pair drove by the child’s home and fired into the building, striking her in the head as she slept in the living room. The girl child died two days later.

Both are charged with first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm at a building causing death and discharge of a weapon from a motor vehicle causing death. Williams also is charged with three counts of felony firearm, The Detroit News reported.

Mitchell-Childress remained at large Thursday, prosecutors said.

It wasn't clear whether Williams has an attorney. He was expected to be arraigned Thursday.