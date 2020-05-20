2 men charged in fatal shooting of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Topeka high school senior on May 12.

Tyron R. Michael and Daravian L. Ryce were charged in the shooting of Jo'Heem Meredith, 18, at a Topeka apartment complex, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Tuesday.

Meredith went to a Topeka hospital but died from his injuries.

Michael and Ryce are each charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary of a vehicle and criminal possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Michael also was faces gun and drug charges related to his arrest May 13.