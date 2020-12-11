2 men arrested in Tennessee in killing of Louisiana clerk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fugitive task force in Tennessee arrested two men charged in the fatal shooting of a gas station clerk during a robbery in Louisiana, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Abd Del Ghader Sylla, 30, was killed Nov. 30 while working at a Shell gas station and convenience store in Kenner, Louisiana, marshals spokesman Seth Bruce said Thursday.

Police said Sylla was executed while on his knees with his hands in the air, and it appeared he was begging for his life. News outlets reported Sylla had a 1-year-old daughter and a pregnant wife.

Bruce said Lamonte Loggins was arrested at a home in Memphis on Tuesday. He said Eric Rodgers was arrested Wednesday after he tried to run away from officers at a separate Memphis home.

Both men are charged with murder and armed robbery. They are awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

It was not immediately clear Thursday if they had lawyers who could comment on their behalf.