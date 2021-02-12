2 killed in Turner incident, school official says

A nursing instructor and her husband were killed during a violent incident in Turner, a school official said.

State police and deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home early Friday. Hours later, the state police mobile crime unit also arrived on the scene.

The Sun Journal reported that two or three people were shot or stabbed or both. State police had no immediate comment in what happened.

The nursing instructor, Dulsie Varney, worked at Lewiston Regional Technical Center, and “was the sort of educator that every student should be blessed with at least one in their school careers,” the school’s director, Rob Callahan, wrote in a letter to the school community.

She and her husband were killed, he wrote. He said there was a violent encounter with a third person.