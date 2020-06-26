2 killed, 2 railroad workers hurt in Rock County crash

CLINTON, Wis. (AP) — Two men were killed and two railroad workers were injured in a Rock County crash.

The men who died were in a Jeep that struck a Union Pacific work truck that was legally parked along a road in the village of Clinton Thursday, authorities said. The village is east of Beloit.

The men in the Jeep died at the scene of the crash, according to Clinton police. They have not been identified.

One of the railroad workers was taken to Janesville Mercy Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening. The second worker had minor injuries.