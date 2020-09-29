2 employees of Rutland nursing home test positive

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Two employees at a nursing home in Rutland have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Testing was underway for all staff and residents of the Mountain View Center, officials said. The Health Department learned of the positive cases on Friday.

Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer of Genesis HealthCare, which owns Mountain View Center, said in an email that both employees were asymptomatic and were no longer in the building.

Residents and patients at Mountain View Center are screened three times a day for COVID-19 and staff are screened when they enter the building, Feifer said.

The facility “has been a cooperative partner in working to ensure the health and safety of their patients and staff,” said Ben Truman, a spokesman for Vermont Department of Health.