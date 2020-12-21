2 detention officers accused of trying to smuggle contraband

RAYMOND, Miss. (AP) — Two detention officers in Mississippi have been accused of attempting to smuggle drugs and cell phones into a jail.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Tyree Jones told The Clarion Ledger that Keirra Clark and Patricia Sandifer were arrested Thursday after the items were found during a routine search at the Raymond Detention Center.

Both of them were charged with introduction of contraband and placed on administrative leave without pay, he said.

“I’m pretty sure that it was the first time it happened,” Jones said. “But something of this magnitude, you don’t get a second chance to do this.”

It was not immediately clear if Clark and Sandifer have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.