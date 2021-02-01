2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in St. Paul suburb

MAHTOMEDI, Minn. (AP) — Police in a St. Paul suburb said Monday that two men died in an apparent murder-suicide outside a FedEx facility.

Washington County Sheriff's Commander Sarah Halverson said the men were found with gunshot wounds outside the facility by sheriff's deputies called to the location about 2:26 a.m.

Halverson said one man — Jimmie Wilemon, 58, of Mississippi — was dead and the other — 49-year-old David Peterson of Blaine — was badly wounded. Peterson died at a hospital, she said.

Halverson said both men were truck drivers who worked for the same company. She didn't immediately have the name of the company, but said it wasn't FedEx.

Halverson said “all evidence leads toward” an apparent murder-suicide. She said a gun was found at the scene, no suspect is being sought and there's no threat to public safety.