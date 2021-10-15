2 dead in Texas flash flood from Hurricane Pamela remnants

ST. HEDWIG, Texas (AP) — A flash flood from the remnants of Hurricane Pamela swept a woman and a young girl to their deaths in a Texas creek as they were heading to a school and officials worked Friday to recover the woman's body, authorities said.

The 52-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl died when the separate vehicles they were in were swept from a bridge Thursday morning into the flood-swollen Martinez Creek in St. Hedwig on the outskirts of San Antonio, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.