MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — A ranger and two game wardens rescued a pair of West Virginia residents who spent 90 minutes in the cold water after their canoe capsized in the Allagash Wilderness Waterway, officials said Monday.

Joshua Tinnel, age 43, and Shawna Robinson, age 51, both of Nitro, West Virginia, were canoeing on Chamberlain Lake when their canoe capsized during strong winds Sunday morning about 60 miles north of Millinocket, officials said.